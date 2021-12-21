ELLENSBURG, WA - The Department of Ecology is asking for feedback from people that live near 200 south railroad avenue in Ellensburg about a cleanup they would like to do.
Between the 1940s and the 1970s, Smith Kem Ellensburg inc. leased part of the property from Shell, which operated agricultural products.
During that time, ecology says they found that many different toxic chemicals spilled like fertilizers, pesticides and petroleum.
"Many of the activities occurred before we had environmental laws and some of the activities just might have been incidental releases, you know they spilled some things" said Joye Redfield-Wilder the Communications Representative for the Washington State Department of Ecology.
In 2007 the department found petroleum hydrocarbons, nitrates, ammonia, chlorinated pesticides and herbicides in the ground water, so the investigation continued in 2013 through last year.
"Even though this happened a long time ago it's still an issue and it's still a problem" said Redfield-Wilder.
The Department of Ecology said because the sight is so close to the train tracks, in the 1940's after World War II there was a lot of cargo being transported back and forth causing a lot of different spills of chemicals.
So what kind of damage could happen in the last 70 years?
"My biggest concern with those persistent organic pollutants is that they have built up in the environment over a series of decades, they don't break down and they basically stay in the environment until they are cleaned up" said Dr. Clay Arango, Professor of Biological Sciences at Central Washington University.
The after affects of these chemicals on the environment might be concerning if we don't take care of them.
"Anhydrous ammonia that's commonly used as a fertilizer will get converted into a form called nitrate" said Dr. Arango. "And nitrate in addition to having the potential to health effects especially on infants and pregnant women, that can enter water ways and cause algae blooms, especially further down streams. So it can be a problem especially in the lower Yakima river, in our local environment but then also along the coast line."
The good thing is the pollutants are not affecting any of the nearby wells yet, according to The Department of Ecology, but that's why they want to hear from locals in the area and investigate exactly how far the toxic chemicals have traveled.
"The longer it's there or if the use were to be changed or if somebody were to start digging something up that could move or what they say is migrate" said Redfield-Wilder. "The chemicals can migrate off site."
Ecology says the area they know of so far is only 2 acres but for the residents in the area that might be concerned about their water well being affected...
"If you do have a shallow well you may want to have your water sampled because nearby industry could be polluting" said Redfield-Wilder.
You have now until January 17th, 2021 to contact The Washington State Department of Ecology if you are concerned.
ADA Coordinator: 360-407-6831
email: ecyadacoordinator@ecy.wa.gov
You can also look at cleanup sites in your neighborhood HERE.