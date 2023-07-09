KENNEWICK, Wash. - A resident of the Tri-Cities RV Park is angry with the property owners over the conditions of his home and his neighbors' homes.

The Tri-Cities RV park has had its share of issues over the past several months, from a lack of resources to even a fire that left a child dead. David Winalda has had enough.

"When I first moved into this park, it was well maintained," Winalda said. "It was well taken care of and they had a full crew."

Winalda has lived in the park for over six years and told me the state of his home is unacceptable. He's now taken matters into his own hands, not just for himself but for his neighbors as well.

Tri-Cities RV Park Increasing Rent Almost 100% I'm 80 years old, I'm an army veteran, I'm on social security and Medicare, I cant afford to pay this. I don't have a home anymore they're taking my home," said Larry Bullis, another park resident.

"There's something that needs to be done here," he says. "I've put in numerous complaints."

Those complaints have been filed with the Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office and has a message to the AG.

"You need to come down here and take a look at this park for yourself and tell me if it's not being run down," said Winalda.

I reached out to Ferguson's office about the complaints and they sent me this statement.

"We've received Mr. Winalda's initial complaint on May 8th and since that time we have been in regular communication with him. Including informing him about communications sent to the park. We are continuing to work with Mr. Winalda and the park to resolve the issues."

According to Winalda, he has not heard from the AG's office.

Winalda wants to the company that owns the RV Park Deer Point Meadows to know that he's not going anywhere.

I reached out to Deer Point Meadows as well and they told me they wouldn't be able to get back to me until Monday.

As soon as I speak with them I'll be sure to update the article with their response.