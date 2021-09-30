A Tri-Cities start-up investment fund has raised nearly $1.5M to help new local businesses

TRI-CITIES, WA - Fuse Fund recently invested in three startups and is monitoring several others for possible investment after raising nearly $1.5M from local, community-minded investors.
Fuse Fund is a startup fund focused exclusively on promoting entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses with a presence in the Tri-Cities region.
Fuse Fund’s investments made to date range from $150K to $200K in each of the following startups: Carbitex, Humming Hemp, and Brook.
Carbitex pioneered flexible carbon fiber composites; currently, they focus on performance footwear, but there are many other potential applications. On the strength of their innovative products, Carbitex grew rapidly over the past few years, and they now have more than 50 employees. Most of their employees work at Carbitex’s manufacturing facility in Kennewick, shipping to clients around the globe. Adidas, a major client, incorporates Carbitex flexible carbon fiber into their performance footwear.
Humming Hemp produces several hemp-based products including their signature Hummingbar, which is a hemp protein bar. Hummingbars are a healthy snack that are made with hemp seeds and other all-natural ingredients including raw honey. Humming Hemp initially launched with the help of Fuse programs and resources, and its products are sold by Kroeger, Fred Meyer, and Amazon.
Brook developed a remote patient monitoring and health coaching platform using artificial intelligence to help manage chronic health conditions. Brook enables health care providers to proactively monitor patients’ chronic conditions, track progress, and provide coaching and health advice. While Brook is headquartered in Seattle, they agreed to locate an engineering team in the Tri-Cities on the strength of the Fuse Fund investment.
The purpose of the Fuse Fund is to enable the success of entrepreneurs in eastern Washington. Investors in Fuse Fund not only bolster regional startups, but over the life of the fund, Fuse Fund intends to achieve solid returns for investors as the startups increase in value. Fuse Fund will close the fund to new investors by the end of 2021.
