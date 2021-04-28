A Tri-Cities Tenor funds new CBC scholarship for Latinos students

PASCO, WA - Columbia Basin College has joined with Encanto Arts for a very special Cinco de Mayo virtual celebration, honoring the new endowment established by Encanto and its founder, renowned tenor Jose Iniguez.
With music from the Chiawana Mariachi Band and Jose himself, this celebration will explore the personal journey that inspired this remarkable gift.
The Encanto endowment, of $25,000, is the first of its kind developed through the CBC Foundation, as it provides a yearly $1,500 scholarship to first-generation Hispanic and Latino students from migrant and farm worker backgrounds who wish to pursue a degree in the arts. Join CBC on Cinco de Mayo, Wednesday, May 5th, at 8pm for the video celebration on their social media channels. For more information about the event, visit CBC’s website.
You can learn more about Encanto Arts at www.encantoarts.org