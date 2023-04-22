RICHLAND, Wash. -
Record Store Day is an annual event on April 22, celebrating the culture of independently owned record stores.
Adventures Underground at Uptown Richland had a DJ spinning tracks while customers searched through exclusive recordings of all their favorite artists.
The store opened at 10am, but the crowd got up even earlier. Candice Evans, an employee at Adventures Underground and an organizer of the event, says the Swifties (Taylor Swift Fans) came out in full force.
"We had 200 to 300 people here before even I got here," says Evans. "It was a really cool turnout for our city to have all these music lovers come out and support our store."
