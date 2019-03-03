KENNEWICK, WA - A wanted man with a felony warrant out of Oregon was arrested by Kennewick Police Sunday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m. officers were conducting extra patrol on Clover Island when they made contact with a car occupied by several people.

Benjamin Belize Jr., one of the people inside the car, decided to make a run for it and jump into the Columbia River in an attempt to swim away.

Belize quickly realized that the river was frigid, which is when he decided to swim back to shore. He was then detained without further incident.

Before being booked into jail, Belize was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.