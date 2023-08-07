WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Ray Newton was in a race against time not only to continue to be a firefighter but also for his health.
I had the pleasure to meet Captain Newton at the beginning of the year. Newton was battling polycystic kidney disease and after a year of ups and downs, the big ask as he calls it has paid off.
According to the American Kidney Fund, polycystic kidney disease is a condition that causes growth in the kidneys.
"My health was declining in terms of my energy level," said Newton. "My kidney function was dropping."
Captain Newton's childhood friend David Devine reached out to him after seeing our story. Devine was the same blood type and says without question was willing to donate.
"The night before the surgery I just sent him a note saying, hey I'm really glad to be doing this," said Devine. " He's a man of few words, but he just said thanks for saving my life. So it's pretty amazing. Definitely choked me up."
After several months of waiting, Captain Newton finally received his new kidney from his friend.
"I feel like almost a new person," he says. "I have way more energy, having surgery and being sore because they took both my kidneys out."
Newton says he has to wait six months before he sees the firefighter doctor before he can be considered to return to work at full duty.
Newton says having only one kidney would not make him ineligible for full duty.
Newton says he's just taking everything one day at a time.
According to Newton, firemen aren't supposed to have heroes he does.
"He's one of my friends and he's just a tremendous person," said Newton.
Newton says he's still got a long road ahead but can't wait to come home and be with his family. Newton goes on to say he was recently released from the hospital after six days and is still going in for daily blood draws to make sure the kidney is working.
As of now, according to Newton, the numbers are good.
