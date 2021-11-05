YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses who might have seen a woman fall out of a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck that was traveling eastbound on Interstate 82, near milepost 33, in the Yakima City limits.
On Monday, November 1st, at approximately 12:19 AM a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 33, in the Yakima City limits. The female passenger who was riding in this truck exited the vehicle while it was in motion, landing in the right lane on Interstate 82.
A semi-truck and trailer traveling behind the Ford, struck the female as she was in the right lane. The female passenger died from her injuries.
WSP is looking for witnesses who might have seen this incident occur.
WSP is also looking for information regarding the semi-truck and/or who was driving the semi-truck at the time of this collision.
Anyone that may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Patrick Lockwood at (509)-249-6743 or the WSP tip line at (509) 249-6700.