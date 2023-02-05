YAKIMA, Wash. -

Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family.

Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech.

Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa.

After he graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu, Koommoo started working for a Marriott hotel in Atlanta before moving to help open a new Marriott facility in Arizona.

After over 20 years of working for different companies, Koommoo wanted to open his own place.

Mollie's family lives in Yakima and Koommoo packed up from the west side of the state and moved to Yakima to open a restaurant.

"If I'm going to do something, I need to be in a place where everything grows. When restaurants are talking about farm-to-table, they're talking about the fruit basket of the Pacific Northwest. Which is Yakima," said Koommoo.

Koommoo works with a lot of small farms around the area and is exciting to him because their menu changes depending on what farmers provide.

After working in hotels and managing a restaurant near the west side of the state, Koommoo is finally getting some national attention.

"Someone wrote us. One of our regulars was like hey, wow, congratulations, it's a great honor. I have no what you're talking about," said Koommoo.

Koommoo is one of 20 chefs from around the Pacific Northwest to be nominated.

If he does win, one thing he does want everyone to know is this isn't just about him.

"We have no illusions that this is truly a team effort. Creating Crafted has been truly a team effort since day one," said Koommoo.

Crafted doesn't believe in serving entrees, instead, they serve smaller dishes and encourage customers to order two or three different items in order to engage in more conversations as well as try a new flavor.

Koommoo wants customers to feel welcome and says his wife has a good memory as a front-of-the-house manager and remembers customers' likes and dislikes.

Mollie can even remember their names.

Koommoo wants all his customers to feel like family while eating at his restaurant.

Koommoo and the 19 other nominees will find out who will take home the best chef award for the Pacific Northwest in June in Chicago.