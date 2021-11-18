YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima corrections officer, Edward Opsahl, was brutally attacked by a 37 year-old male inmate. Officer Opsahl was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his severe injuries.
"The attack, at least from video evidence went on for nearly two minutes and our inmate left our officer unconscious on the ground," said YPD Criminal Investigation Division, captain Jay Seely.
The Yakima Police Department and the Corrections Division set up a bank and Venmo account to help pay for his medical bills. So far, the community raised almost 4,000 dollars. To support, donate to the Venmo account @Opy-Recovery-Fund.
"He's still going to lose his salary, he's not going to come back any time soon," said Capt. Seely.
The inmate used a big ring on his finger to beat officer Opsahl said Capt. Seely. He said they couldn't get the ring off his finger when he came into the facility less than 24 hours before.
"In my 27 years of doing this job here at Yakima Police Department, this is the first time I've ever seen a corrections officer get beaten that severely," said Capt. Seely.
Capt. Seely said officer Opsahl had one surgery to get both eyes back in their eye sockets.
Right now, officer Opsahl is out of the hospital and recovering with family and friends said Capt. Seely. He said he's going to need all the help he can get as he endures more surgeries through his recovery.
"We haven’t even discussed the mental aspect" said Capt. Seely, "we don’t know if he suffered from any brain injuries, I mean he was beaten significantly for a considerable amount of time."
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries take a long time and won't pay for everything said Capt. Seely.
Officer Opahl's division teammates have been helping him with his farm while he's away said Capt. Seely.