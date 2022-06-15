YAKIMA, Wash. - Starting next school year, West Valley School District students in any grade-level are now able to use locker rooms and bathrooms that identify with their gender, while sport teams will be gender neutral.
The Yakima School Board unanimously voted to approve gender inclusivity policies Tuesday evening.
This has caused a disagreement with some community members, staff and parents.
According to the policy, students must work with the school administration to declare their gender identity. Teachers and staff will be required to use the student's preferred name and pronouns in the classroom.
However, the student's gender identity remains confidential among other students and parents unless the student gives consent. School board members say their main priority is the safety of all students at school.
