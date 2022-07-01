YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against a professor at Pacific Northwest University in Yakima.
According to a statement of charges, Larry Sherman Lefors engaged in sexually inappropriate comments and behaviors with students that were demeaning, humiliating and embarrassing. He had active credentials in Washington since 1977.
Lefors was charged in May 2022 by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery with unprofessional conduct for sexually inappropriate behavior and comments toward students.
He allegedly stroked a student’s leg, pressed his body against a student’s backside, and commented on students’ breast size, among other things.
Multiple of these behaviors happened on or around 2017 and 2018. Lefors had been under DOH oversight as discipline for different unprofessional conduct, between 2016 and April 2018.
PNU completed an internal investigation around November 2018 and found that he treated female students without their consent.
Lefors then resigned from his faculty position.
The DOH found his actions to be conduct violations in its statement, dated May 26, 2022. Lefors can still respond to the statement and defend himself. His state credentials are currently active.
Lefors' previous unprofessional conduct included inadequate care of a patient, who he did not refer to a pain specialist, did not properly care for and over-prescribed medication for, according to DOH documents.
That patient died in November 2011 from "cardiac arrest due to multiple drug use." Their drug toxicity showed numerous drugs in their system, including those prescribed by Lefors and others. He was placed under compliance monitoring for the conduct in 2016.
