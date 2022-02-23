KENNEWICK, WA - Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze is a small studio dedicated to helping others find not only peace, but a healthy mindset and body.
Yoga instructor, Megan Tyler, also manages her new storefront shop just downstairs of that same building in Downtown Prosser.
After she moved to college in Seattle, she found a deep passion for yoga.
"You become a happier person, you start to feel lighter, you start to feel more connected with yourself and you start to trust that whatever's gonna happen, is gonna happen. Or whatever's happened has already happened. You don't attach yourself to so much what we do in our mind whether that's thoughts, situation, images about ourselves because there's so much internally that we struggle with," says Tyler.
This unique studio not only teaches yoga, but a combination of trapeze techniques as well. Tyler explained that the Trapeze helps people straighten out their spines and stretch out their backs.
"It is allowing your body to be supported and get a little bit into deeper stretches and it's easier on the joints," she continued to explain.
You can walk into her Free Expression shop located at 1215 Meade Ave #B, Prosser, WA 99350 and ask about pricing, classes and other questions you may have.
The yoga studio is located right above the new storefront shop.
You can also find additional information at https://www.freespirityogatrapeze.com/
