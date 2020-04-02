BELLEVUE, WA – AAA is now offering free emergency road service to the men and women on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington & north Idaho.
The last thing our healthcare workers and first responders need is a breakdown preventing them from getting to work, or home after a shift. Healthcare workers and first responders, regardless if you are a AAA member or not, can call 800-AAA-HELP 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to receive AAA’s emergency road services.
“Our healthcare workers and first responders are risking everything for our community right now,” said Kirk Nelson, AAA Washington President & CEO, “The last thing they need is to have to deal with car troubles. AAA wants to do our part to make sure they are taken care of if a breakdown occurs.”
AAA is committed to engaging in practices that prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the health and wellness of our employees, service providers and members. For our emergency road service technicians, this includes remaining six feet away from the motorist receiving assistance, arranging alternative transportation for anyone needing their vehicle towed, having the motorist remain in the vehicle when service is being provided if it is safe to do so, and cleaning our trucks multiple times a day.