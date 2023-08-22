Car Wash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton-Franklin Council of Governments shares AAA's advice for Washington wildfire ash off your car. 

According to the BFCOG, ash or particles from a wildfire can cause damage to your car if left uncleaned. 

AAA recommends these methods to efficiently clean your vehicle. 

  • Wash your car by hand. 
  • Use a pH-balanced car soap.
  • Use a duster or cloth if washing is not an option. 
  • Avoid cleaning your windshield using car wipers. 
  • Vacuum the floor mats inside the car. 
  • While driving run the AC on re-circulate mode. 
  • Check the car's air filters. 
  • After the smoke clears consider adding a protective exterior paint. 