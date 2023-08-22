KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton-Franklin Council of Governments shares AAA's advice for Washington wildfire ash off your car.
According to the BFCOG, ash or particles from a wildfire can cause damage to your car if left uncleaned.
AAA recommends these methods to efficiently clean your vehicle.
- Wash your car by hand.
- Use a pH-balanced car soap.
- Use a duster or cloth if washing is not an option.
- Avoid cleaning your windshield using car wipers.
- Vacuum the floor mats inside the car.
- While driving run the AC on re-circulate mode.
- Check the car's air filters.
- After the smoke clears consider adding a protective exterior paint.
