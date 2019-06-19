KENNEWICK, WA - According to a new AAA study, nearly 70 percent of Americans think it's unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana. The study also shows that 7 percent of people believe it's okay to drive high.
"We know for a fact that people are using marijuana and getting right behind the wheel because we are arresting them," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
The 30-day study also shows that 14.8 million drivers reported getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana, but within that hour- they're likely already high.
Trooper Thorson says State Patrol in the Tri-Cities is arresting at least one marijuana impaired driver a week. What people don't realize is a DUI is all inclusive; alcohol, prescription pills and marijuana. Thorson says the side-effects behind the wheel from pot use are just as obvious as someone driving drunk.
"It will significantly slow you down as you're driving as far as your reaction times go,"said Thorson.
According to AAA, marijuana arrests have also increased by 20 percent since 2015.
"It's one of those judgment things like alcohol, have I had too much to drink?" said Thorson. "Same with marijuana…..Have I smoked too much marijuana? The best policy is just don't get behind the wheel after using it."