Abandoned Yakima building catches fire second time in a week

YAKIMA, WA- For the second time in a week Yakima firefighters put out an abandoned building that caught fire.

The building is at the 100 block of North 10th St. It happened around 11 a.m. in the morning on Saturday. Firefighters say high winds pushed smoke throughout the building but they were able to confine the fire to a single room.

They say it was caused when people who weren't allowed inside started a warming fire that lost control. The first time it caught fire happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. Someone driving by saw it and reported it. The cause of that fire still isn't known.