OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced the filing of formal charges against Abilia Healthcare of Spokane.
The felony charges were filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business Abilia Healthcare.
Charging documents allege that between 2017 and 2020 Means and Abilia billed Washington Medicaid for more than $5 million in services that were falsely rendered.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Means has been charged with:
- One count of leading organized crime
- One count of first degree theft
- Two counts of the use of proceeds of criminal profiteering
- Twenty counts of money laundering
- Forty-three counts of providing false statements to medicaid
- One count of witness tampering
Abilia Healthcare has been charged with:
- One count of leading organized crime
- One count of theft in the first degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.