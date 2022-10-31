WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
In day to day life you don't usually think about ways that life could be harder if you were impaired in some way.
For the Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, it's something they've been working on since 2019. That's when the committee was founded and reached out to the community to see what they needed to make Walla Walla more inclusive.
Connie Taylor-Randall, chair of the committee, says one of the main goals of the committee is to to bring awareness to disability.
"Often times people don't think, I don't have a disability so I don't need to worry about it but we're all going to get there at some point we're all going to age into the world of disability," she said.
The committee recommends contractors working on construction to think of wheel chair access when building for things like doors and bathrooms. They also look at more accessible parking and ways to make the streets more navigable for everyone.
In addition to construction the committee looks at ways to include people with disabilities for programs and activities, and sidewalks.
Taylor-Randall says people with disabilities can live lonely and isolated lives especially when they don't know how to become more involved in the community around them.
"If we could all think, as we have our meetings or we have our get-together's, we just say 'is there any accommodations that you might need for you to feel more included in our meeting or in our get together.' And I think if we start asking people or asking that question it brings an awareness about people with disabilities and awareness of just how can we be more inclusive," she said.
The committee also gives resources to people with disabilities to help them participate in other meetings if they need it to allow their perspectives to be heard.
She also tells me the committee has become a place where community members with disabilities can bond.
"A lot off them want to stay after the meetings and just chat, they're saying 'oh Connie can you pick me up because we just want to visit after the meeting or go some place and visit,' because they don't get out as much. If you're visually impaired or hearing impaired you can't just jump in your car and run to the grocery store," she said.
For those looking to attend meetings are every third Wednesday of the month from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.
