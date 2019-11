WALLA WALLA, WA- Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle in Walla Walla that not only struck a car but a house as well.

The accident happened on Fern Ave. and Tietan St. where the driver of the car according to police struck a landscaping boulder in front of the house causing the car to go airborne and land on top of another car.

Police say the driver fled the scene and that no one in the house was injured. Police have identified and contacted the suspected driver.