YAKIMA, Wash.- The health and safety risks that come with drug use affect not only the user but can affect others second hand.
Shasta Basham, a Selah mother, says her daughter was in a restroom for less than three minutes, before the effects of someone else's drug use hit her.
"They started not feeling very good right away, really heavy eyes, lightheaded, sweating, generally, just didn't look very good, didn't feel very good," said Basham.
A friend of Basham's daughter entered the room shortly after and suggested that it smelled of fentanyl, urging them out of the room quickly.
Fentanyl is not a new drug to the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sherrif's Office's Public Information Officer, Casey Schilperoort, says Basham's daughter could have seen a worse scenario if she stayed any longer.
"Fentanyl has been around in our county and the United States for at least the good part of a couple of years now and it is a dangerous drug to people who normally don't partake in fentanyl," says Schilperoort.
Schilperoort also says that fentanyl smoke lingers in the air, unlike water or nicotine vapor that dissipates quickly.
The CDC says fentanyl can be found in other drugs, but you wouldn't be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. It's almost impossible to identify the drug without fentanyl test strips.
The National Institute of Drug Abuse lists symptoms of fentanyl to identify if someone may be under its effects.
The effects include:
- Extreme happiness
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Problems with breathing
- Constipation
- Nausea
- Sedation
- Unconsciousness
The CDC reports that even three grains of salt's worth of fentanyl can lead to a fatal overdose.
If you think you've been exposed to fentanyl, watch closely for signs of an overdose that can include, small, constricted pupils, losing consciousness, and changes in breathing.
If symptoms show, call 911 immediately for medical assistance as they can also point you in the direction of Narcan.
