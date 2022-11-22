An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities
airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 12 PM and
continue until around 3 PM. The freezing rain is expected to
change to rain after 3 PM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations
between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch, highest north
and and west of Tri-Cities.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and
inversions may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
