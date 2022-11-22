Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla County Prosecutor race.

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race.

According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667 votes, or 60.7%, while Morales garnered 8, 843 votes for 39.27% of the total.