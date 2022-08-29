KENNEWICK, Wash. -
As technology gets smaller and smaller the number of devices with small batteries goes up.
Researchers found from 2010 to 2019, there were more than twice the number of battery-related emergency room visits for children ages 18 and under compared to the decade before.
Doctor Julie Brown works at Seattle Children's Hospital and she said she's seen it all, "I've taken batteries out of ears and noses, I've seen batteries in the esophagus of kids..."
Batteries can cause damage quickly after a chemical reaction happens in the body.
Dr. Brown said the small button-sized batteries come in more than just toys and to look out for decorations, remotes and scales with these batteries and keep them away from children.
She also said, "so many things that are sometimes tantalizing to kids, you like buttons you like things that light up and make noises, and yet they haven't been designed to be safe for children."
Every minute counts and in an emergency drinking honey may actually help slow the chemical reaction when the ER is further away, according to Dr. Brown
She recommended putting extra batteries in old childproof vitamin containers to keep them out of reach.
Lithium "button" batteries and magnets have their own section on The Washington State Department of Health website (WSDH). It says to keep remote controls, greeting cards, watches, toys, and other devices with button batteries away from toddlers.
Safe kid's worldwide has these recommendations for batteries around kids.
