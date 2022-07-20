Kennewick, Wash. -
The halls of Ridge View Elementary School filled with smoke Wednesday as members of the Tri-Cities Regional Swat Team trained on breaching doors.
The Kennewick School District gave them permission to do the training there before the building gets demolished.
Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem tells me his officers have active shooter training at least once a year, but practice on breaching like this is less common.
Commander Clem said, "it doesn't matter whether it's in a school, an office building, a church, a grocery store, open air, it doesn't matter it's the training of how to respond to those situations that we're working on."
The last time breach training like this happened was five years ago, before Desert Hills Middle School was demolished.
Tri-Cities Regional Swat Commander Jeremy Taylor said this training is invaluable for all members but is especially helpful for newer members.
"That's one of the things were doing is getting some of the newer team members just exposed to it but you know after a couple reps it just kind of falls to just kind of in line with everything else that we do," Commander Taylor said.
Officers that didn't help with the breaching were able to see what tools they have available to them.
The training also let officers practice going through larger schools in an active-shooter scenario.
