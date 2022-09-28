SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police in Sherwood are asking the public to avoid the area around CHI St. Vincent hospital as they are investigating an incident in the area.
The Sherwood Police Department confirmed around 11:15 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the hospital.
Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area shows law enforcement blocking drivers from the streets near the hospital, and the iDriveArkansas map system shows no traffic on the streets around the facility.
