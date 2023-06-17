GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
Update: 9:43 PM
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the shooter is now in custody.
GCSO says the shooting happened at the campground not the concert venue.
Deputies are on scene working to get more information.
Original: 8:48 PM
According to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, there is currently an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater.
GCSO says to seek cover if at the amphitheater and to run, hide or fight the suspect if they are encountered.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
