YAKIMA, Wash. -
Dispatch warns of an active scene on the 400 block of West D Street in Yakima. People are asked to avoid the area.
Yakima Police Department confirms the scene is a standoff at a residence.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.