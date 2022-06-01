Active SWAT standoff in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
Multiple agencies including Yakima SWAT are responding to an active standoff around Grending Avenue in Sunnyside.
The 1000 block of Grending Ave is blocked off. Avoid the area if possible.
The standoff is directed towards a man who is wanted for felony charges including a firearm charge, according to Commander Scott Bailey with the Sunnyside Police Department.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.