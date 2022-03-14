KENNEWICK, Wash.- Spring break is underway and many people may not be traveling that week, especially because of the rising gas prices.
The Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties has hundreds of videos for arts and crafts, printable activities and step-by-step guides both kids and parents can enjoy.
They range from science projects, art projects to dance videos and recipes!
There's a DIY lava lamp that's safe for kids to make, the shamrock light catcher and different printable puzzles.
You can visit virtualbgc.org for additional ideas!
