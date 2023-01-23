Actor Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones when he was run over by a snowplow this month, he said Saturday on Instagram.
“Much love and appreciation to you all,” said Renner, 52, who plays superhero Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” and also starred in the Paramount+ crime thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”
Renner was plowing snow for a neighbor near his home in Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference shortly after the accident on New Year's Day.
Renner had gone to speak to a family member when the snowplow started to roll toward him, Balaam said, adding that Renner was run over when he tried to get into the driver's seat to stop it.
Neighbors helped as he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive because of weather conditions, Balaam said.
Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his representative, Sam Mast, said at the time, adding that Renner was in critical condition but stable when he was treated in intensive care.
After more than two weeks in hospital, Renner said he was back at home Wednesday in a response to a tweet from the “Mayor of Kingstown” official account promoting season 2.
“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he said.
Renner, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, had posted images and video on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and rolling through icy terrain in a Jeep.
