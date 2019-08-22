Actor Steve Ford speaks at annual banquet about addiction

YAKIMA, WA -Actor and son of former U.S. President Gerald Ford, Steve Ford visited Yakima. He spoke at the 35th Annual Merrill Scott Symposium Banquet about his past struggles with addiction.

Ford is known for his roles in "When Harry Met Sally" and "Black Hawk Dawn."

What some people might not know is, he was once an alcoholic.

Ford lived in the white house then Hollywood, during the peak of his career.

He says he felt like he was living a double life. While he was successful he was struggling with addiction.

Ford says his mother, former First Lady Betty Ford, had her own struggles with addiction, and helped him through his. By being open about her recovery. Now, Steve is working to share one message with addicts.

"You can reach out and there is help, and it's hopeful and you can transform your life and when you finally get sick and tired of being sick and tired, just pick up that phone there is people willing to help you," said Steve Ford.

Ford has been sober for 25 years and hopes that by sharing his story he can inspire others. Showing them that they too can change their lives and that they can reach out for the support to do it.