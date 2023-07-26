ADA celebrates 33 years

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is celebrating 33 years. The ADA is a federal law signed back in 1990 by President Bush. It protects people with disabilities from discrimination including providing public access to the community.
The Northwest ADA Center is part of a national network, and they are funded to help people understand their rights and responsibilities under the law. Moreover, they provide training through dynamic and interactive sessions. Katie Ward, the Director of the Northwest ADA Center said, that it's important for everyone to not only respect public spaces designed for special needs people but know how to find them as well.
"Washington's developed an online interactive map, where people can go and research and figure out is there an accessible restroom at the park I want to visit or an accessible hiking trail or boat ramp," said Ward.
"The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also has an online resource where people can figure out identifying different accessibility features."
Now with the high temperatures in the summer, Lynchpin, a non-profit organization accommodates individuals on and off the autism spectrum in an air-conditioned building, where they can enjoy all types of learning and fun activities. The curriculum offers social and emotional classes and motivates all students to be creative and insightful. Erin Lynch, founder of Lynchpin says the idea came from her son.
"The reason I started Lynchpin was my son said where can I meet kids that do what I like to do, and so that's kind of how, said Lynch. "That's the real passion behind the project. Everyone deserves to have a place where they can connect with others that like what they like."
For more information on ADA, please click on the link below.
