Adam Lincoln Named Pasco Deputy City Manager

PASCO, WA - City Manager Dave Zabell has named Adam Lincoln of the City of Pullman to be the next Deputy City Manager, replacing Stan Strebel, who retired last year.
Lincoln currently serves as the City Administrator of Pullman. He was previously the Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Lakewood, Wash. For over a decade, Adam has worked at the federal, state, and local levels of government. Adam is active within the city management profession, and belongs to several municipal management organizations. He earned his MPA from the University of Washington Evans School of Governance and Public Policy and his BA from Western Washington University.
His wife, Kim, is a speech therapist and they have two daughters.
"We could not be more excited for this opportunity. Pasco is a wonderful city and we're excited to be part of this great community," Lincoln said.
“Adam will make a great addition to the leadership team of the City,” said City Manager Zabell.
Lincoln is expected to start October 30.
The Deputy City Manager position, part of the City’s Executive Department, assists the City Manager by providing general administrative oversight of the City organization to assure efficient and effective delivery of municipal services consistent with City Council policy and directives.