WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla invites all Batman fans to its fifth annual Adam West Day on September, 24th.
The event has been a Walla Walla tradition since 2017 and this year will feature a Q&A panel, live music, the official lighting of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more.
The Batmobile, Batcycle, and Batcopter will also be on display.
"Adam West day celebrates the life of an American original with a truly original event," said Johnathon Grant, office manager of the Marcus Whitman and co-organizer of the event.
Adam West was born in 1928 and moved to Walla Walla as a young child. He moved to Seattle as a teenager, but returned to Walla Walla as a student at Whitman College. The actor died in 2017.
"He never forgot where he came from and we want to make sure we never forget our 'Bright Knight' and all his amazing accomplishments," said Johnathon Grant.
Find more information on Adam West day here.
