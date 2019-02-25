LIND, WA - A sergeant and a state trooper are being credited for helping a woman give birth in her home when EMS didn't arrive in time to take her to the hospital.
On Sunday at about 12:38 p.m., Adams County Sergeant Ben Buriak and Washington State Trooper Tylock responded to the 400 block of W. 3rd Street in Lind for a 39-year-old woman who was 8 and a 1/2 months pregnant and having pains and contractions.
While EMS was on its way to the location from Ritzville, Sergeant Buriak and WSP Trooper Tylock tried to keep the pregnant woman calm while waiting when she started giving birth.
Sergeant Buriak helped the woman give birth to a baby girl, who immediately started crying and was wrapped up in blankets. The mother and baby were monitored by law enforcement until EMS arrived and took over.
Mother and baby were then transported to East Adams Rural Hospital for care.
"This is one of those amazing opportunities we have to serve. My hat is off to Sergeant Buriak and Trooper Tylock for their amazing response," the Adams County Sheriff's Department Facebook post concluded.