LIND, WA - A sergeant and a state trooper are being credited for helping a woman give birth in her home when EMS didn't arrive in time to take her to the hospital.

On Sunday at about 12:38 p.m., Adams County Sergeant Ben Buriak and Washington State Trooper Tylock responded to the 400 block of W. 3rd Street in Lind for a 39-year-old woman who was 8 and a 1/2 months pregnant and having pains and contractions.