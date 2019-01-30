ADAMS COUNTY, WA - Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner announced on Wednesday evening that he will not uphold Initiative 1639.

Sheriff Wagner states in his announcement that he is "sworn to uphold the United States Constitution as well as the Washington State constitution to the best of [his] ability." He goes on to say " I-1639 appears to violate the 2nd amendment of constitution of the United States."

He also mentions something that other sheriffs did not: his own county's numbers pertaining to the vote: "Those who live and reside in Adams County have made this very clear in how we voted this last election with an overwhelming percentage against I-1639."

Sheriff Wagner joins Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, Franklin County and Sheriff Jim Raymond, Cowlitz County, Klickitat County, and the Sheriff of Republic in their opposition against I-1639.