GRANDVIEW, WA – Drivers traveling on Interstate 82 this week near Grandview should plan for added travel time as maintenance crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation replace guardrail and lighting along the freeway.

Crews will close a single lane westbound at milepost 72 as well as the I-82 westbound on-ramp at milepost 73 at Wine Country Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.