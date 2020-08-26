Additional activities allowed in modified phase 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Today the Washington State Department of Health is announcing a standardized set of activities for counties in modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

To date, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas and Yakima counties had different approved activities in their modified Phase 1 plans. To create consistency in allowed activities, the state worked with local jurisdictions to agree on one set of activities that will be applied to all counties in modified Phase 1.

On August 27, the following new activities will be permitted in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties:

Outdoor group fitness classes

Classes are only allowed outdoors with five (not including the instructor) or fewer people. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained among participants.

Social gatherings

Social gatherings are only allowed outdoors with 5 or fewer people outside the household per week. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained.

Additional construction

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance.

Manufacturing operations

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance.

Real estate

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance but guest occupancy limited to 25% of building occupancy and indoor services limited to 30 minutes per customer.

In-store retail (essential and non-essential)

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance. (Guest occupancy is limited to 30% of maximum building occupancy or lower as determined by the fire code.)

Personal services

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance, but occupancy limited to 25% of building occupancy, with the exception of one to one service in an enclosed room.

Professional services

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance, but occupancy limited to 25% of building occupancy, with the exception of one to one service in an enclosed room, and indoor services limited to 30 minutes per customer.

Professional photography

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance.

Domestic services

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance.

Pet grooming

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance, but occupancy limited to 25% of building occupancy.

Restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance but guest occupancy indoors is limited to 25% of maximum building occupancy as determined by the fire code. Outdoor seating is permitted with proper distancing.

Staffed water recreation facilities

As outlined in modified Phase 1 guidance.

Authorized operations include appointment-only lap swimming, one-on-one lessons, and small group classes (groups of 5 or less) at general use swimming pools only (e.g., athletic club pools and municipal pools) as defined in WAC 246-260-010(34) and WAC 246-260-010(74). General use spas, general use wading pools, general use spray pools, limited use pools as defined in WAC 246-260, and any recreational water contact facility regulated under WAC 246-262 are not included in this authorization at this time.

Religious services

As outlined in Phase 2 religious guidance but indoor services at a place of worship limited to 25% of room capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is less, so long as six feet of physical distancing can be achieved between households.

Curbside library services

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance.

Drive-in events, including movies and airshows

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance for drive in theaters.

Team gymnastics, including training for USA Gymnastics

As outlined all Phase 2 guidance.

Outdoor card rooms

As outlined in Phase 2 guidance but the outdoor card room designated area of each facility is limited to 50 individuals, (excluding organization staff), if proper physical distancing can be achieved.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Safe Start Phased Reopening Plan: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/SafeStartPhasedReopening.pdf

Washington Department of Health: http://www.doh.wa.gov/

Washington COVID-19 Risk Assessment: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment-dashboard

Centers for Disease Control: http://www.cdc.gov/

Yakima County

Safe Start Yakima County: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2429/Safe-Start-Yakima-County

Yakima County COVID-19 Data Summary Page: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2404/Data-Summary

Benton/ Franklin Counties