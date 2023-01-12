YAKIMA, Wash. - The West Valley High School has rescheduled its senior picture day for January 18 after hearing from the community over the events of their first scheduled picture day.
On January 4, West Valley students were provided tuxedos and shawls to be worn during the photo but complaints over the arrangement quickly came in. Female students reported being told to remove other clothing that showed through their shawl and were given nowhere to fix their clothing.
“The drapes that they wore covered their top, did not cover their stomachs, and left their backs completely exposed, including their undergarments,” said WVHS teacher Nicole Fletcher.
Principal Ben McMurry spoke to Superintendent Dr. Peter Finch on Wednesday morning in response to the public comments about the photos. That meeting was the first that McMurry had heard of any issues from his students.
“No student had talked to me whatsoever so hearing the discussions at the board meetings was really the first I had heard of all of the problems and how uncomfortable it did make the students feel,” said McMurry.
When he heard of their feelings, he immediately got to work to try and find a solution.
“I basically got into action right then. Started calling the photographers trying to figure out how we could remedy the whole deal,” McMurry said.
McMurry and Finch bounced ideas to make up the picture day between administration and the student government and decided to schedule a makeup picture day on January 18, where students can wear the clothing of their choice, as long as it's appropriate.
On Wednesday night, the school sent an email to parents announcing the new date and apologizing for the situation.
“The intent of the students and staff was to be more inclusive and give all of our seniors an opportunity to have a special, professional picture taken and published in our yearbook,” read the email.
“It felt horrible to think that we put our students in an uncomfortable position. That was not our intent whatsoever so we are hoping to rectify the situation and again we truly do apologize,” said McMurry.
