WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard delivered her first State of the Coast Guard Address on March 7.
According to a Coast Guard press release during her address at the Reserve Organization of America in Washington D.C. Commandant Fagan thanked Congress and the American people for investments in operational assets and infrastructure for the Coast Guard, members of the Coast Guard and their families.
