Adopting a pet this Christmas? Yakima Humane Society has some advice for you

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Humane Society is asking people to do their research before adopting a pet for Christmas and to make sure they're adopting for the right reasons. This is important so pets don't end up back in the shelter a few weeks later.
With Christmas approaching, your kids maybe begging you for a new puppy or kitten, the Foster Program Coordinator Alyssa Yates said if this is the case, know you will likely be taking all the responsibility for the pet.
"It's taking on a full toddler, they're gonna be peeing and pooping all over your house," Yates said. "You're gonna have to be working on training, they're going to be tearing things up, they're going to be whiney, they're going to want attention."
It's also important to do research on breeds, especially if you're planning to adopt a dog. Different breeds have different behavior characteristics and have different training needs.
Yates said in recent years, returns after Christmas have decreased. She said this is because the shelter started asking more difficult questions for people adopting. However, it still happens every year.
If you're not ready for a 15-to-20-year commitment, Yate recommends joining the foster program.
"We can get you a puppy or kitten to play with and then bring it back get rid of that puppy and kitten fever," Yates said.
Then you can give the animal back to the shelter when you don't want the responsibility, or it is adopted.
The Yakima Humane Society is always accepting foster applications.
If you have been thinking about getting a pet for a while and have done your research, Yates said it's a great idea. If you don't want a puppy or kitten, the shelter also has plenty of adult dogs between 1 and 2 years-old ready to be adopted. They also have a few adult cats.
Overall, the shelter has about 300 animals waiting for their furever home. Adoption fees are reduced to $50 right now for adult dogs, cats and kittens.
You can find more information about the foster program HERE and see a list of adoptable animals HERE.
