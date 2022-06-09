Adult abuse cases increase in Washington; signs to look out for

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Adult Protective Services (APS) received more than 66,600 reports of vulnerable adult abuse, abandonment and neglect in 2021, continuing an upward trend. But in Washington, June is Adult Abuse Awareness Month, and state officials are planning education campaigns.
APS is a division of the state’s Department of Social and Health Services and answers to reports of abandonment, abuse, neglect, financial exploitation and self-neglect in vulnerable adults. In the past decade, reports have tripled, according to Chris Wright with DSHS.
“These numbers, while high, may actually be underreported since many seniors have been isolated from their loved ones and community members during the pandemic,” said Jilma Meneses, DSHS Secretary. “With a rapidly aging population, unfortunately more people will be susceptible to abuse each year. We urge all Washingtonians to be vigilant about recognizing and reporting abuse.”
APS will be promoting the education, identification and reporting of mistreatment of vulnerable adults throughout the month. It asks Washingtonians to check in on their loved ones, offer respite breaks for caregivers, learn the signs to look out for and educate others.
Vulnerable adults can be abused in many forms; through neglect or self-neglect, financial abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse and mental abuse. Some signs can be helpful in any case:
- Lack of adequate food
- Suspicious financial withdraws
- Sudden behavior and social engagement changes
If you suspect a case of abandonment, abuse, neglect/self-neglect and/or financial exploitation, report it to APS online or at 1-877-734-6277.
“Reporting is a partnership and APS relies on the public to be our eyes and ears when it comes to protecting vulnerable adults,” said Kathy Morgan, APS Director. “If you see something, report it. APS can truly make a difference.”
