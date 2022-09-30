KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Benton and Franklin Counties Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, September, 30.
According to the Benton County website, the court program offers an alternative to full criminal prosecution and tailors treatment plans to the needs of each participant.
The intensive 15 month treatment program treats adults charged with eligible crimes who may need treatment for substance use disorders to prevent relapses and future jail time.
The drug court program includes strict accountability, random drug testing, and regular court appearances.
"I feel blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of drug court to go through it and to have been able to build a positive drug free support system," said Codie Supak, adult drug court graduate.
