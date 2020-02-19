HERMISTON, OR - A fake job, a fake life, but a very real lesson.

Hermiston High School seniors are assigned a career, salary, and then challenged to budget out their lives.

"There's been a lot of 'aha!' moments with the students, like maybe I don't need that new car, maybe I can make due with a used vehicle," said Liz Marvin.

Marvin, the career coordinator for the school, says that many students are coming to the realization that budgeting is hard.

In real life, saving money is not always on the front of a teenager's mind.

That's why the Hermiston School District decided it's not just the core subjects that are a necessity in the classroom.

"There's always a need. Budgeting is not something that you know how to do its taught," said Marvin.

It's a lesson that some took very seriously. So seriously one student decided to do it twice.

"I wanted to get two aspects of it; one where I was married and had kids, the other where I didn't have any kids, and see what it came out to be," said Nathan Wheeler.

Wheeler, who is a senior at the school, decided he wanted to be prepared for anything life could throw at him. Now that he's gone through the program twice, he has some advice.

"You can't ever spend more than you make or else you will go into debt," said Wheeler.

Seemingly simple words from a made-up scenario day, but a very real statement.

The school said the feedback from students was so positive they have decided to offer this program annually.