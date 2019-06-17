Adulting101: Changing a flat

As graduation season comes to an end, many kids are getting ready to further their education or join the workforce. To help you or your kids transition to adulthood, all week long, we'll break down important subjects in what we are calling "Adulting 101."
Today's topic: changing a flat. Perfection Tire and Auto Repair assistant manager Rich Ader explained the proper way to change one.
If your car doesn't have a jack, lug wrench and a fully inflated spare tire, you will need to call Roadside Assistance. Steps are as followed:
1) Pull over to a safe location with plenty of space for you and your car.
2) Apply the parking brake.
3) Apply wheel wedges. If you’re replacing a rear tire, place them in front of the front tires. If your flat tire is at the front, put the wheel wedges behind the rear tires.
4) Remove the hubcap that's covering the lug nuts with a lug wrench. (Some hubcaps will require different tools to take them off. Consult your vehicle owner manual for the correct information.)
5) Use the lug wrench to remove the lug nuts.
6) Place the jack under the vehicle. Your vehicle owner's manual will include more specific information about how to do this without damaging it.
7) Raise the vehicle with the jack. You can place a small cut of 2x6” wood beneath it before attempting to raise your vehicle to prevent it from coming off balance. Then, once the jack is properly positioned, raise the flat tire about six inches from the ground.
8) Unscrew all the lug nuts.
9) Remove the flat tire.
10) Mount the spare tire on the lug bolts. The hubcap rim should be lined up with them.
11) Tighten the lug nuts by hand. Make sure they are as tight as possible.
12) Lower the vehicle so that the spare tire is resting on the ground but the full weight of the vehicle isn’t fully on the tire. Then, tighten the lug nuts with the wrench.
13) Completely lower the vehicle.
14) Replace the hubcap.
Ader added that tire pressure should be monitored on a monthly basis. You can find the pressure you should have on a sticker along the driver's door frame. Additionally, every three to four thousand miles, your tires should be rotated for upkeep and safety reasons.