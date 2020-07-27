One lane will be closed I-90 Eastbound near Stampede Pass Interchange beginning Tuesday at 6:00 am.
Advance Notice: I-90 EB at MP 63, nine miles east of the summit near Stampede Pass Interchange: Emergency repair work to broken concrete panels continues on EB I-90 near MP 63, Tuesday July 28 starting at 6:30 a.m. Drivers should plan for added travel time in this area as crews repave both lanes. WSDOT crews patched the roadway on Saturday as a temporary fix. Crews will continue to monitor the area and make repairs as needed until a more permanent fix can be made. Thank you for your patience.