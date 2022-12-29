YAKIMA. Wash. - The AED Advocates are pushing for an increase in awareness and training in defibrillators. Bystanders witnessing a cardiac arrest incident may have the means to perform life-saving treatment, without even knowing it.
AEDs require no specialized training as the system speaks out instructions in real time to administer treatment. After a pad is placed on the patient's breast and side, the device has software to determine if it’s necessary to administer a shock.
The system can also walk you through CPR even providing a metronome to keep a beat and noting if you’re going too fast, slow, deep or not deep enough.
Dan Mohrbacher of the AED Advocates says that these devices can save a life if administered quick enough. He says that every minute that passes without action, the chances of survival drop by 10%.
He also emphasizes the importance of keeping up with maintenance of AEDs in your home or work for when the time comes.
“20% of the AEDs have dead batteries, dead pads or both, which may or may not be usable when they're needed,” Mohrbacher said. “These are all things we can do better on.”
Mohrbacher and the AED Advocates try to get as many devices out to the community as they can. 18 AEDs have been put into the community by Mohrbacher himself, but they still search for another 140-150 devices and 15,000 people to be trained to use an AED.
Yakima Fire Department Lieutenant Williams urges the community to be on the lookout for devices that can save a life when needed.
“A lot of us move through life and we walk right by things like fire extinguishers too, but if it's on your mind and you're out, pay attention,” Lieutenant Williams said. “It might surprise you where you see them”
