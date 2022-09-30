RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland.
The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
AED's are safe for anyone to use in an emergency situation. The device is connected to around 50 law enforcement and fire department cell phones, that will ring when the save station box is opened.
The AED is also equipped with a tracking device that is constantly monitored to make sure it is working properly.
