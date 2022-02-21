Aerosol Deodorant recalled due to unexpected levels of benzene which can cause cancer

The Federal Drug Administration shared a recall on five Brut and Sure Antiperspirant Aerosol sprays with expiration dates on or before August 2023 on Wednesday, February 16, due to unexpected levels of benzene.
"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," writes TCP HOT Acquisition LLC.
The full company statement continues to say exposure to benzene can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders when consumed inhalation, orally, or absorbed through the skin. No reports have been reported with these products specifically but the company is voluntarily recalling the following products.
Brand
|Product Description
|UPC
|Expiration Date
|Brut
|Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz
|00827755070085
|On or Before
August 2023
|Brut
|Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
|00827755070108
|Brut
|Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g
|00827755070177
|Brut
|Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz
|00827755070047
|Sure
|Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
|00883484002025
|Sure
|Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
|00883484002278
Retailers of these products are also being notified by recall letter and are arranging for return of all recalled products. Distributors and retailers that have recalled product should stop distribution of those products.
If you have questions about this recall you can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 1-866-615-0976 or visit www.brutsurerecall2022.com to request a product refund.