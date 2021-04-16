Affordable Housing Coming to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Housing Authority and Total Site Services partnered to bring affordable housing to Kennewick.
The one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio-style homes were built in Idaho and shipped to the Tri-Cities to house people experiencing homelessness.
The Senior Project Manager, Keven Stevens, tells me the homes have some pros for being manufactured beforehand.
"So it's very similar to a traditional stick build home but you get the benefits of a factory setting so very precise building the standards are high it's just a great product," described Stevens.
The project has been in the works for about two years and is scheduled to be finished in just about a month and a half.
To find out more information about how you can move into one of them, contact the Kennewick Housing Authority